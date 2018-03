The next Concert of the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society will take place in Louth Town Hall this Sunday, March 18.

Newly elected Patron of the Theatre Organ Club for 2018, Cameron Lloyd will be going along to play the Compton Theatre Organ.

Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 2.30pm.

Admission is £6, which is payable on the door.

For further details call 01472 812490.