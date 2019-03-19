Paddington and more at Louth church

An award-winning professional orchestra is inviting families to enjoy two well-known narrated children’s classics at St James’ Church on Mothers’ Day (March 31).

‘Paddington Bear’s First Concert’ and ‘Peter and the Wolf’ will be narrated by St James’ Church’s master of choristers Allan Smith and played by Sinfonia Viva’s chamber orchestra.

The one-hour concert, starting at 4pm, is perfect for families to celebrate Mother’s Day together, as narration, storytelling and live music from the orchestra whisk the audience away on a delightful double bill of adventure.

The church café will be open for refreshments from 3pm, selling teas, coffees and Paddington’s favourite marmalade sandwiches.

Fun family activities will also be on offer before the concert and a breakout area for young children will be available too.

Sinfonia Viva chief executive Peter Helps said: “This performance is perfect for family and friends of all ages as both pieces are loved around the world for combining compelling narration with beautiful classical music scores.

“I am sure that this will be popular with family and friends who want an enjoyable afternoon of music, stories and fun.”

Tickets cost £7 (£2 for children under 18 months old) or £20 for four and are available in person at St James’ Church or online via www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk