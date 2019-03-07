P.R.S. jazz trio joins Rick Woolgar for Louth event

Another evening of live jazz will be held at The Masons Arms in Louth market place this month.

Making a welcome return is saxophonist Rick Woolgar, who will be bringing with him the highly-respected P.R.S. jazz trio.

The lively combo takes its name from the initials of the three musicians - Simon Potts (drums), Steve Rodda (guitar) and Mat Short (bass).

P.R.S. started out playing as a sort of ‘house band’ for bassist Mat’s coffee shop in Newark on Trent.

Initially the idea was to provide a trio to back various artists playing sax, trumpet, keys and vocals.

However, as the band kept getting requests to provide music outside of their cafe environment, P.R.S. was born.

Each of the musicians is very accomplished and highly regarded on the UK jazz circuit.

They will be continuing the long line of musicians who, with Rick, have established the Masons Arms hotel as a venue with a reputation for high quality live jazz.

Little wonder, then, the audience of enthusiasts is growing steadily.

Rick and P.R.S. will be playing at The Masons Arms next Monday, March 11.

Doors open at 7pm, with the performance scheduled to start at 7.40pm.

The entry charge is £5.