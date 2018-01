London band Orphan Colours will be making their Kirton Lindsey debut this month.

They will be appearing as part of the Town Hall Live season of live music on Friday, January 12.

The band is well positioned to make an big impact on the UK music scene in 2018, with the release of their debut album ‘All on Red’ this month.

Advance tickets for the Kirton Lindsey show cost £13.50 from 01652 649230 or One Stop in Kirton.