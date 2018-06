Jonathan Byrd from North Carolina headlines Town Hall Live at Kirton Lindsey this Sunday, June 24.

As usual he will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Johnny Waken.

Support will come from Hope in High Water, who are Josh Chandler-Morris and Carly Slade.

Advance Tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be obtained from Brian on 01652 649230.

Doors will open as usual at 7pm.