New voices welcome as new season gets under way for Market Rasen Choral

The new season for Market Rasen & District Choral Society begins next Tuesday, September 4.

Sessions are held in Market Rasen Church of England Primary School from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

All voices are welcome – no auditions – so just turn up.

On Sunday November 25, they we will be remembering World War One in a programme to include The Armed Man Choral Suite by Sir Karl Jenkins, with poetry readings by Ian Hogg.

On Sunday, December 16 they will be joined by pupils from the Primary School in a Christmas Wassail.

More details from the secretary, Roz Wallis on 07766 413285 or email secretary@mrchoralsoc.com .