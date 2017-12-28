New era dawns for Rasen’s choral society

This season Market Rasen & District Choral Society is celebrating its 30th anniversary and there are changes afoot.

Jeff Blewett, who has been musical director for the last seven years, stepped down after their highly successful Christmas Concert.

His successor is Emma Radwell who has worked with the choir as both accompanist and assistant conductor for a number of years.

Rehearsals for her first concert in her new post begin on Tuesday, January 9.

For this concert, the choir will be rehearsing two pieces: Fauré’s Requiem, which the choir sang in its first year (1987) - and a new work by Howard Goodall, Eternal Light: A Requiem.

Howard Goodall is most popularly known for his setting of Psalm 23 - The Lord is My Shepherd - which was used as the theme tune to the very successful television series ‘The Vicar of Dibley’.

He has also presented a number of television programmes explaining how music works.

The choir is always looking out for more voices to join them.

They have a wide range of singers, from beginners to very experienced.

Anyone who is new to singing and just wants to give it a try can be helped to develop their voice and find their range.

“There is no audition - if you can breathe you’re in,” said member Thea Hogg.

“We just want people to have fun and enjoy singing with us.”

Anyone interested can pop along to the first rehearsal - on Tuesday January 9 in Market Rasen Primary School at 7.30pm or contact Angela Davis on 01673 842403, email contraltoangela@gmail.com fro more information.