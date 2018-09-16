Music with Morton at Upstairs venue

An evening of music with Pete Morton comes to Upstairs at the Drill Hall (Lincoln) on Saturday, September 22.

Pete is a songwriter and performer, with a wealth of great songs and a dynamic, funny stage presence.

Starting out as a busker on the streets of Europe, he has performed all over the world, singing songs of love, humour, politics and social comment, as well as some well chosen traditional songs.

He always sings from his heart, delivering songs with his passionate strong voice & strident guitar style that tell stories & speak of the human condition from a very unique perspective.

Tickets priced £10 are available from the Drill Hall box office on 01522 873894.