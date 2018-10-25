Music set to blossom at Faldingworth gig

A trio of top-quality musicians will be taking to the stage at Faldingworth this weekend.

The Mile Roses will be in concert at the memorial Hall on Saturday, October 27.

Kate Bramley, Simon Haworth and Kari Macleod are three singer songwriters with eclectic and diverse roots, who came seamlessly together to create an original joyful sound.

Kate is a singer and fiddler with Jez Lowe’s Bad Pennies, as well as being an established playwright for 20 years.

Simon was also a guitarist and singer with JL & the BP, while Kari is a virtuoso fiddle player and unique singer who graduated from the Newcastle University Folk Degree.

Support comes from Pete and Helen Wray from Lincoln, who perform mainly ragtime and country blues material.

The evening starts at 8pm, with tickets £10 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .