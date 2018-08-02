Music in the Park at Normanby Hall

Take in the sounds at Normanby Hall Country Park this summer with ‘Music in the Park’ showcasing local bands every weekend.

The popular event returns to entertain visitors on Sunday afternoons until September 2.

The bands will be performing between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

This Sunday, August 5, will feature the Ancholme River Jazz Band, with Markham Main Colliery Band taking to the stage on August 12.

On August 19, it will be the turn of the Woodhouse Prize Band and on August 26 the Lincolnshire Hospital Band.

Rounding off the season of music will be the East Riding of Yorkshire Brass Band on Sunday, September 2.

Take along your family and friends to enjoy the afternoon in the park listening to music, enjoy a picnic and explore all Normanby Hall has to offer.

For more visit www.normanbyhall.co.uk .