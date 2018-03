Americana artist Hannah Aldridge will be taking to the stage at Kirton Lindsey Town Hall this Friday, March 2.

With sounds ranging from blues to the musical stylings of Muscle Shoals and Nashville, Hannah leaves no inspiration or influence untapped.

Support act at Kirton will be Hope in High Water.

Advance tickets for the concert cost £12.50 from 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com .