‘Moore’ jazz with Tealby quartet

Dudley Moore is well-known as a beloved comic actor and Hollywood movie star, but perhaps fewer know Dudley Moore the pianist and composer of quirky and imaginative jazz originals.

In a vibrant, sophisticated and moving homage, the Chris Ingham Quartet revisits Dud’s music from the 1960s, when he was a UK TV star and his fertile musicianship was at its height, years before his Hollywood fame.

Chris Ingham on piano; Paul Higgs, trumpet; Geoff Gascoyne, double bass and George Double on drums will give a scintillating live performance, laced through with anecdote and insight, in this heartfelt tribute.

The Jazz of Dudley Moore will be at Tealby Tennyson d’Eyncourt Memorial Hall next Thursday, March 21, starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £10 (£11 on the door) and £5 for under 18s from Tealby Village shop or call 01673 838718.