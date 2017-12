Join The Little Mix Experience for a jam-packed concert of all of Little Mix’s greatest hits.

Four talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and fine vocals - a high-energy show from beginning to end!

The Little Mix Experience will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Tuesday February 13, with shows at 1pm and 6pm.

Tickets £16 from 0300 300 0035 or grimsbyauditorium.org.uk