This week’s blues session at Holton le Moor’s Hope Tavern sees the annual return of Mick Pini as part of his 2018, Happy with the Blues Tour.

His authentic voice and outstanding guitar work personifies the blues.

As well as touring Europe with B B King and supporting some of the blues greats, Mick Pini has earned himself a strong following, particularly in Europe.

The show starts at 4.30 and the door charge is £8.