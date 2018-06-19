Meet Rod on corner for live music treat at Faldingworth

Back in 1970, a young Tyneside guitarist wrote a song called ‘Meet me on the Corner’; it became a top ten hit for his band Lindisfarne, paving the way for the group’s many years of international success.

The guitarist was Rod Clements and more than three decades later the song is still played on the airwaves.

Rod is now a widely respected figure in British folk roots, both as an artist in his own right, as a member of Lindisfarne and through his associations with Bert Jansch, Theo Gilmore, Ralph McTell and Pentangle.

Immediately accessible songs, heartfelt vocals and spine tingling slide guitar are the trademarks of Rod’s style,.

He blends material from his solo albums, with Lindisfarne favourites and the occasional dip into the folk-blues canon.

This month, Rod Clements with Ian Thomson, will be the featured artists at Faldingworth Memorial Hall.

They will be supported by Mike Steele, from Lincoln, who sings carefully picked Americana numbers, with some of his own songs.

The live music evening is on Saturday June 30, starting at 8pm.

Tickets priced £10 from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com .