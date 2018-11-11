Market Rasen Ukulele Group

A fundraising event at All Saints Church in Wragby looked like being cancelled when ill health rendered the expected performers unable to fulfil the engagement.

However, help was at hand as 14 members of the Market Rasen Ukulele Band eagerly responded to a plea for help, together with the U3A Recorder Group, as well as U3A members Margaret and Tony Neale.

The three acts delighted the audience, who enthusiastically joined in with the community singing and even asked for an encore.

The Rev Mark Holden expressed thanks that in a very short time the West Wolds U3A members had been able to turn a disaster into a success to the benefit of all and church funds.