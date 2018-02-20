Making sure music keeps ‘Stayin’ Alive’

Direct from London’s West End, You Win Again – Celebrating The Music of The Bee Gees comes to Grimsby Auditorium in April.

Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the sixties, seventies and eighties – including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

Prepare to experience the distinct sound of The Bee Gees in this unforgettable concert spectacular.

Head out on a musical journey through well-known favourites, including: Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Islands in the Stream, Grease, and many more!

This authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly stayin’ alive.

The show is at the Auditorium on Saturday April 7.

For tickets call 03003 000035 or https://grimsby auditorium.org.uk