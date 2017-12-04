Louth Choral tuning up to ‘Sing Noel’

Louth Choral Society will perform their Christmas concert, ‘Sing Noel’ on Saturday, December 16 in St James’s Church, Louth, conducted by Allan Smith.

This Christmas, concert full of festive favourites for all the family to begin the seasonal celebrations, will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 and £4 from Eve & Ranshaw in Louth Market Place, call 01507 463410 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral .