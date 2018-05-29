Live music returns to Rasen’s Festival Hall

Live music is back at the Festival Hall next month with a double-bill of music from award-winning artists.

Bringing some Americana and country rock to the Market Rasen venue will be Blue Country and Gary Quinn.

Peter Morgan, from Fish Records, has brought these two artists to the town.

He also brought Jonathan Byrd last year, who will back at the Festival Hall on July 7.

Nicola Marshall, who is promoting events at the Festival Hall, said: “We are gradually building up an audience for our live music nights and we are lucky to have promoters like Pete who bring us these top notch acts.

“We have visitors from a wide area coming to the Festival Hall - drawn by the quality of these bookings.”

The concert is on Friday June 15, with tickets, costing £12, from Garnetts in Queen Street or £14 on the door.