Singer-songwriter Kelly Oliver returns to perform at Market Rasen next month.

It is two years since Kelly was on stage at the town’s Festival Hall to launch the new live music sessions, which have provided some great entertainment.

She will be in concert at the Caistor Road venue on November 9, with Sleaford-based The Miracle Cure in support. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost £10 from Garnett’s Sweet Shop or 01673 842479 and through Ticketsource.