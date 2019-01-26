Live at Kirton hall just ‘The Once’...

Newfoundland has a history of stunning songwriters, poets and musicians.

Over the course of the last decade, ‘The Once’ have written and knitted themselves into that history.

They are Geraldine Hollett, on vocals and bodhran, Phil Churchill, on guitar and violin, and Andrew Dale on guitar, mandolin and keyboards.

Geraldine’s pristine and effortless vocals lilt and soar, and are harmoniously balanced by her bandmates’ impeccable harmonies.

Their songs have an anthemic and ethereal feel to them - live they are sung in dazzling three part harmonies.

After a six year gap, the band is back at Kirton Lindsey for a Town Hall Live gig next Friday, February 1.

Support will come from progressive folk artist Joshua Burnell.

Tickets cost £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230.