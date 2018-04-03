Little Mix Experience at Scunthorpe this week

Join The Little Mix Experience for a jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall this week.

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK. Bursting with personality, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end!

The Little Mix Experience brings you all of Little Mix’s greatest hits - including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than 15 years, both in the UK and internationally.

Julie Said “The Little Mix Experience faithfully recreates Little Mix’s greatest hits, emulating the style, sound and dance moves in a concert environment that is suitable for all ages.”

The show takes place this Thursday, April 5, starting at 6pm.

Tickets cost £14 and are available from the box office on 0844 854 2776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk