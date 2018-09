Star of Strictly Come Dancing Kevin Clifton will play the lead role of Stacee Jaxx as he swaps the ballroom for the ‘Bourbon Club’ for the tour of awarding-winning musical Rock of Ages, which comes to Grimsby for one week only.

The ultimate 80s’ rock n’ roll musical will be at the Grimsby Auditorium from February 5 to February 9, 2019, with performances at 7.30pm, plus 2.30pm Wednesday and Saturday.

For tickets call 0300 300 0035 or book online via grimsbyauditorium.org.uk .