Juilliard pianist coming home to Tetney for a Christmas Evening concert

One of the UK’s foremost accompanists is returning to his home turf for a Christmas concert.

Former Caistor Grammar School head boy Cameron Richardson-Eames will be joined by trumpeter Matilda Lloyd for a Christmas Evening of music in Tetney Church on Friday December 21.

A graduate of Trinity College - Cambridge, and the Royal Academy of Music, London, Cameron is currently a Fulbright Scholar at The Juilliard School in New York.

At Cambridge, he was a choral scholar and graduated with high First Class Honours.

He was immediately appointed to the music faculty of the University, where he spent three years teaching Dissertation Studies and Keyboard Harmony.

His many awards at the Royal Academy of Music include the coveted honorary Diploma of the Royal Academy of Music for outstanding postgraduate performance.

Recent engagements include broadcasts on BBC Radio 3, Classic FM and WQXR in the US, Live on BBC Radio 3, and performances in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Estonia and Malt.

In New York, he has performed at Alice Tully Hall and Carnegie Hall.

He is also a member of the piano staff at the Ravinia Steans Music Institute.

Cameron is in high demand as both a voice teacher and vocal coach, with current students appearing in many Broadway shows , world tours and extensive television commercials, as well as feature film work.

Matilda is also an accomplished musician, having been crowned BBC Young Brass Player of the Year in 2014.

As part of the Park Lane Group Young Artists scheme, Cameron and Matilda have collaborated for many recitals in London and throughout the UK.

They have also appeared live together on BBC Radio 3.

The concert at St Peter & Paul Church will see their talents combine to provide a wonderful start to the Christmas festivities.

Tickets for the concert cost £15 and they are available from 07577 081845 or email tetneyconcerts@gmail.com .