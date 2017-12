The next concert in the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society programme will be held this Sunday, December 10.

Joanna Naulls will be giving a Christmas concert on the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall.

Doors open at 2pm and the concert starts at 2.30pm, with admission £6.

For further details call 01472 812490 or visit www.nltops.co.uk.