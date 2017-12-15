Horncastle Choral singers tune up for Christmas

Horncastle & District Choral Society’s Christmas concert - Joy to the World! - will be held this Saturday (December 16) in St Mary’s Church, Horncastle, at 7.30pm.

The programme includes Vivaldi’s Gloria, Cecilia McDowall’s Christmas cantata, A Winter’s Night, and a selection of carols.

There will also be an opportunity for the audience to join in with a couple of carols, to help get everyone into the festive spirit.

The concert will be conducted by Music Director Caroline Boden and accompanied by Chris Hinkins.

Tickets cost £7, which includes refreshments, and are available from choir members or at the door on the night.

The choir will back at rehearsals after Christmas to begin work on the Society’s May 2018 concert, which will include Fauré’s Requiem.

Keep up to date with the choir at www.horncastle-choral.co.uk