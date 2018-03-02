Holton le Moor stop for What’s New? tour

This Sunday’s Blues Session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor features multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and actor Greg Coulson as part of his band’s ‘What’s New?’ tour.

The band will be playing brand new tracks from Greg’s upcoming debut album, ‘What’s New?’, ahead of its release on March 30, alongside some choice, fiery renditions of classic R&B numbers.

Greg is an accomplished pianist and Hammond player, who is also a gifted guitarist and singer/songwriter, specialising in Rhythm & Blues.

In 2010, at the age of 19, he joined the legendary two-tone band The Selecter, before returning to his chosen genre, Rhythm and Blues.

Known as a Hammond player, and not just a keyboard player, Greg toured with The Selecter and made more than 400 appearances worldwide.

After leaving The Selecter back in March 2015, Greg landed a leading role in the West End production of ‘Close to You:Bacharach Reimagined’.

An amazing opportunity, that lead to playing and performing with Burt Bacharach himself on National TV.

Greg’s heart has always been true to Rhythm & Blues and his own song writing, and finding time away from The Selecter he has managed to take the band - and his own brand of high octane, fun and musically ingenious Blues - to loyal audiences throughout the UK.

Greg’s main aim is to make Blues accessible for the next generation of music lovers.

He is given impressive musical support from Stuart Dixon on guitar, John Thompson on bass and Adam Gammage on drums.

Greg is a hi-octane showman, who blows audiences away, and with a band of exceptional talent this makes for an evening of top class R&B awaiting you at the Tavern this Sunday, March 4.

The show starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £8.