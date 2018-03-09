History, folklore and plenty of storytelling at Nettleton

A multi-award-winning folk duo will be taking to the stage at Nettleton Village Hall this month as part of the Rural Touring programme.

Ninebarrow will be delivering original songs inspired and rooted in the landscape and history of the British Isles.

Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere combine breath taking vocal harmonies and melodies, inspired by the English folk tradition.

Recently nominated for a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award in the ‘Horizon’ category for best emerging artist, the performers are also equally passionate about the stories behind their songs, meaning an evening with Ninebarrow isn’t just an evening of great music, it’s also a night of history, folklore, and storytelling. Ninebarrow will be in concert at Nettleton on Friday March 16, starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets £8 (£9.50 on the door) from 01673 828478.