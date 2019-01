A night of folk is on the cards in Osgodby Village Hall next month.

Kelly’s Heroes will be playing in the village hall on Saturday, February 23.

The event is being organised by ‘Ye Old Pub Without a Pub’ and limited tickets are now on sale at £10 each.

They are on sale from Osgodby Post Office or by calling Mark or Chris Caton on 01673 828794.

Take along your own drinks.