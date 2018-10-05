From old school yard to Rasen’s Festival Hall

An honest and loving reflection of Yusuf Cat Stevens comes to Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this month.

Active and inventive performer Keith James will be bringing the singer/songwriter’s music to life on Friday, October 19.

However, this concert will give you far more than just the music itself.

There will be a huge amount of insight into the history and the spirit of Cat Stevens; his early pop career and his illness that changed him existentially and spiritually into an incredibly thoughtful and loving singer/ songwriter.

His songs are remembered instantly for their uplifting sense of truth, promise and human fragility.

Advanced tickets for the concert cost £12 (£14 on the door) and are available from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or online via Lincoln Drill Hall.