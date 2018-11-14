Flossie back bringing a touch of French folk to Faldingworth

French singer Flossie Malavialle is making a welcome return to the area this weekend.

Flossie started getting involved in the UK folk scene while she was on a teacher exchange in Stockton-on-Tees.

Having sung in France for many years, either in bands or on her own with a guitar, she turned up at Darlington folk club and performed a couple of songs.

This opened new doors for her and the life of a touring musician.

Flossie’s sensitive rendition of songs is combined with her quaint northern twang and humorous banter.

The concert takes place this Saturday, November 17, in Faldingworth Memorial Hall, starting at 8pm.

Support on the night comes from Keith Lucky.

Tickets cost £10 from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com.