Florence + The Machine to perform in Scunthorpe

Florence + The Machine will visit The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Sunday, May 6 as part of a short UK tour.

Tickets for this standing/seated gig go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 27.

Florence Welch is a musician and artist hailing from London, who has released three critically acclaimed albums with her band Florence + The Machine.

Florence achieved world-wide success with her extraordinary debut album Lungs in 2009 and the equally huge follow-up Ceremonials in 2011.

Her third album - How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful - released in 2015, followed her previous two albums straight to the top of the charts.

Most recently, Florence released the track ‘Sky Full of Song’ for Record Store Day 2018, which was released on vinyl as a 7” on April 21.

She is releasing her first book ‘Useless Magic’ on July 10, which is a collection of her poetry, lyrics and artwork, published by Crown Publishing.

Tickets for the Scunthorpe show are priced £45 each, plus booking fee, plus £1 donation to Shelter.

Florence + The Machine has partnered with Shelter so that £1 from ticketing fees goes to supporting people struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday from https://goo.gl/XJVJG4

Alternatively call The Box Office on 0844 8542776 - calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Please note - tickets cannot be purchased in person from The Box Office for this show.

Maximum strict two tickets per person; lead buyer name will be printed on tickets and they will need to show photo ID with ticket on entry to venue.

Any multiple bookings by either name or card are to be cancelled.

If the ID does not match, entry will be refused.

If you are booking more than one ticket your guest must arrive at the concert at the same time as you. Failure to do so will result in the guest being turned away.

Failure to adhere the terms and conditions may result in the customer’s order being cancelled.

There are no exceptions to this rule.