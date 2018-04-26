Fine folk on stage at Faldingworth hall

A double bill of live music comes to Faldingworth Village Hall this weekend, with four performers taking to the stage.

Featured artists this Saturday, April 28, are Chris Sherburn, Denny Bartley and Emily Sanders.

Chris and Denny have been bringing their unique sound to audiences across Europe and America since the early 1990s, following a chance meeting at a music session.

Known for their soul stirring songs, exhilarating tunes and love of the craic, no two concerts are ever the same.

Founder members of the band ‘Last Night’s Fun’, which received international acclaim and a loyal fan base over their 11 years together, the duo are now joined by the fine fiddle player and singer Emily Sanders.

Emily has brought superb accompaniment and beautiful harmonies.

Support on the night at Faldingworth will come from Lincoln singer Ed O’Dwyer, who performs mainly traditional folk material.

He is accompanied by acoustic guitar, concertina and banjo.

Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be reserved from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .