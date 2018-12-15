Feast of Music from the Chamber Choir at Louth church

Louth Chamber Choir will be putting on their annual Christmas Concert this Sunday, December 16, in St James’s Church, Louth,

Entitled ‘A Feast of Music for Advent and Christmas’, the concert will include a lot of very tuneful music, accompanied by the Lincolnshire Chamber Players.

A particular feature will be a performance of The Christmas Story by Heinrich Schutz, in a new English translation specially prepared by the choir’s conductor Frederic Goodwin.

There will also be carols and anthems by composers from the 14th century to the present day, with soloists taken from within the choir.

The concert will start at 7.30pm, with admission is by programme, costing £10.