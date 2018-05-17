Faldingworth hall will be alive with music and laughter

Music and laughter combine at Faldingworth this week with featured artists ‘Idiot & Friend’ aka Les Barker and Keith Donnelly.

The ‘Don’t Come if You Don’t Like Laughing’ concert will take place this Friday, May 18, from 8pm, in the Memorial Hall.

Les writes strange poems and was an accountant before becoming a professional idiot.

Keith, who just makes you laugh, is an accomplished singer, guitarist and writer of national acclaim, having written for the likes of Jasper Carrot and Phil Cool.

Support comes from Lincolnshire’s own John Conolly, who will be performing songs from his comic CD ‘Send us a Postcard’, about the saucy seaside postcards popular in the 50s and 60s.

Tickets priced £10 can be reserved from Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com