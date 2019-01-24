Enduring performers back at Faldingworth

A force to be reckoned with in UK folk circles throughout the 70s and early 80s heads to Faldingworth this week.

The Bully Wee Band will be playing in Faldingworth Memorial this Friday, January 25.

The band called it a day in 1983, but was re-formed 20 years later by three of the final members.

Colin Reece, Ian Cutler and Fergus Feely met by chance in Faversham Folk Club.

After a very successful jam session they decided to put the band back together for a short tour in January 2004.

This proved so successful, with the addition of founder member Jim Yardley, they have toured every January since, proving they are still one of the country’s leading exponents of acoustic folk rock.

Tickets £11 from 01522 535770 or email: watkins.folk@gmail.com .

Support is from Damian Woodings.