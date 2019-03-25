Double duos take to stage at Faldingworth

One of the finest duos to emerge onto the British folk and acoustic scene in recent years takes to the stage at Faldingworth this weekend.

Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith will be performing at the Memorial Hall this Saturday, March 30 (8pm), with support artists being Clarty Sough.

Jimmy and Sid’s combination of outstanding vocal work, sensitive instrumentation and a social conscience has brought them widespread critical acclaim.

The songs themselves are always given centre stage, but they are brought to life with stunning musical arrangements and vocals.

They have recently released their third CD.

Clarty Sough are an award winning duo who sing the history of our islands from their own inimitable perspective.

Tickets cost £11 from 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com