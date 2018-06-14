Double bill of music at Festival Hall

There is still time to get tickets for this week’s live music event at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall.

Taking to the stage this Friday, June 15, will be a double-bill of award-winning artists.

Bringing some Americana and country rock to the Caistor Road venue will be Blue County and Gary Quinn, by arrangement with Peter Morgan, from Fish Records

Nicola Marshall, who is promoting events at the Festival Hall, said: “We are gradually building up an audience for our live music nights and we are lucky to have promoters like Pete who bring us these top notch acts.

“We have visitors from a wide area coming to the Festival Hall - drawn by the quality of these bookings.”

Tickets, costing £12, are available in advance from Garnetts in the town’s Queen Street or via the Lincoln drill Hall website.

Tickets at the door on the night will be £14.