Double bill of live music returns to Faldingworth Village Hall

From traditional ballads to comic songs - a myriad of music will be on offer at Faldingworth next week.

Featured artists in Faldingworth Village Hall on Saturday February 24 will be QuickSilver, supported by Homity.

QuickSilver is Hilary Spencer and Grant Baynham, who deliver a host of music genres, including Grant’s own compositions, with a zany sense of humour.

Hilary has one of the most staggering voices in British acoustic music, while Grant, who was a regular on BBC1’s ‘That’s Life’, is a formidable guitarist and songwriter.

Homity, originally from Suffolk but now based in Woodhall Spa, will be performing a mixture of traditional and contemporary folk songs.

The concert start at 8pm , with tickets priced £10.

Call Andy Watkins on 01522 535770 or email watkins.folk@gmail.com to reserve yours.