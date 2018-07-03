Distinctive soulful blues edge at Hope

This week’s blues session at the Hope Tavern will feature a band oozing with top class experience.

The John Verity Band will be performing at the Holton le Moor venue this Sunday, July 8.

John has had a varied and amazing career since the 70s, supporting a number of rock luminaries.

Recording and touring constantly, with his distinctive soulful blues edge, 2016 was John’s busiest in recent years and especially so with live appearances with his band; a fluid line-up but always with musicians of the highest professionalism and musicality.

For many of John’s recent performances, he has been accompanied by Jamie Mallender on bass and new innovative drummer, Liam James Gray, who have been received with enthusiastic acclaim everywhere they play.

The Hope show starts at 4.30pm; door charge £8.