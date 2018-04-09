Dazzling diva at Lincoln theatre

Internationally renowned and critically acclaimed diva La Voix is bringing her variety show to Lincoln this month.

Fresh from wowing critics and audiences across Europe and America, the dazzling variety artiste and Britain’s Got Talent finalist is on her Hello La Voix! tour, which visits the New Theatre Royal on Friday April 27.

The vivacious performer will present a night filled with live musicians, hilarious comedy, live singing and vocal impersonations.

La Voix rose to prominence on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, wowing judges with her amazing vocals and ability to mimic some of the world’s biggest divas, such as Liza Minelli, Shirley Bassey and Cher.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, through the theatre website at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.