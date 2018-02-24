Comedy and folksong combine for live show in Market Rasen

Another evening of live music heads to Market Rasen’s Festival Hall next month.

Taking to the stage on Saturday, March 3, will be Richard Digance, as part of his ‘Not Bad For His Age’ tour.

Following his Golden Anniversary Tour of 2017, Richard is back on the road singing songs and telling stories from his new album Once Upon A Time.

His special guest will be Eric Sedge, back by popular demand after great performances on the 2017 tour.

There will be new songs and new choruses to sing along with, plus Richard’s most popular golden oldies.

Doors open on the night at 7pm, with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets, at £12, are available to buy on line through the Lincoln Drill Hall website - www.lincolndrillhall.com - and from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street.

Tickets £14 on the door.