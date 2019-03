Young four-piece band from Colorado, Thunder and Rain play the UK for the first time and are stopping off at Kirton Lindsey.

Fronted by Erinn Mae Peet-Lukes, they will take to the stage of the town hall with their ‘mountain made Colorado country’ music at Kirton Live this Friday, March 15.

Advance tickets cost £13.50 from the One Stop store in Kirton or Brian on 01652 649230, email: brian chudley@btinternet.com .