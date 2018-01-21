Cohen classics at Rasen’s Festival Hall

Live music is back at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall next month.

As part of a nationwide tour, Keith James will be bringing the music of masterful Canadian songwriter Leonard Cohen to the stage.

The Leonard Cohen Songbook features such well-known songs as ‘Famous Blue Raincoat’, ‘Sisters of Mercy ‘and, of course, ‘Hallelujah’.

There will also be poems by Frederico Garcia Lorca that Keith James has set to music.

Lorca is said to be Cohen’s greatest influence.

The show takes place on Friday, February 2.

Doors, and the bar, open at 7pm, with a 7.30pm start.

Tickets for the concert cost £10 in advance (£11 on the door) from Garnetts’ Sweet Shop in Market Rasen’s Queen Street or from the Lincoln Drill Hall box office on 01522 873894, online at www.lincolndrillhall.com/shows/the-songs-of-leonard-cohen-keith-james-in-concert/