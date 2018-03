Choirs from across the area are coming together this month for a performance of John Stainer’s Crucifixion.

The event will take place at Grimsby’s Central Hall on Saturday, March 24, starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be other individual pieces performed by the massed male voice choirs, massed ladies choirs and massed mixed choirs.

Tickets cost £10 and £8 from 01472 355025 or www.grimsbycentralhall.org .