Choir brings seasonal music to Wragby

An evening of musical entertainment will be on offer at Wragby Methodist Church next month as the Phoenix Singers present their seasonal show.

The first part of the evening will include the John Peterson cantata ‘Down from his Glory’, while popular seasonal songs and traditional carols will also feature in the programme.

There will even be the opportunity for the audience to join in.

The concert will take place this Saturday, December 9, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5, which includes light refreshments.

The Phoenix Singers will be holding their own Christmas Concert in Louth’s Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

Last year, the choir donated £1,000 to Women’s Aid, Grimsby as a result of their concerts and they have opted to continue support this year .