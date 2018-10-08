Central Hall ready for some Back Chat

A brassy twist on classic tunes is the feature of an evening of jazz at Grimsby’s Central Hall later this month.

Back Chat Brass will be in concert in the Roy Kemp Hall on Friday, October 26.

This seven-piece band features some of the North’s best musicians.

With five tireless horns, hammering percussion and bone shaking bass, this all-star line-up is equally at home wielding their horns on a stage or roaming round the audience.

They give a nod to their roots in pop, funk and hip hop as they play some classic tunes and bring favourite songs to life combined with electrifying showmanship.

Advance tickets for the concert cost £13 (£15 on the door) and are available from the box office on 01472 355025.

Doors open at 6.45pm, with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Attended parking available in Duncombe Street.