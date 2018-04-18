Celebrate St George with Caistor Lions

Caistor Lions hosts the annual St George’s Prom in Caistor town hall this Saturday, April 21.

As always, Market Rasen Band will be leading the musical entertainment at the event, under the baton of their musical director David Dernley.

The band has enjoyed recent success at the Midlands Area championships, as well as promotion to the second division - the highest ranking in their 200 year history.

Also performing on the night will be Caistor Male Voice Choir.

This long-running group of singers have been enjoying their own success recently, having been chosen to sing at the opening ceremony of the International Bomber Command Centre last week.

Saturday’s event at Caistor gets under way at 7.30pm.

Admission is £6 on the door, which includes a bangers and mash supper or veggie option.