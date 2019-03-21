Catfish return to Holton le Moor

The Hope Tavern is pleased to welcome back one of the UK’s finest live blues/rock bands at Holton le Moor this Sunday, March 24.

Catfish will be playing at the Sunday Blues session, which starts at 4.30pm.

The band crashed onto the blues scene in January 2015, with their debut album ‘So Many Roads’ going straight in at number one in the IBBA blues airplay charts.

Since the last visit to Holton le Moor, Catfish, continue to carve out a growing reputation for their music across the blues world and were named Blues Act of the Year (England) in this year’s UK Blues Awards.

The quality of musicianship has been described as ‘outstanding’ and in their front man, Matt Long, they have a musician who is considered one of the greatest young guitarists on the blues scene.

The door charge at The Hope Tavern is £10.