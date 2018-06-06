Catfish back to play at Holton session

The Hope Tavern blues sessions welcomes back British Blues Award winners, Catfish, this Sunday, June 10.

They have progressively carved a reputation for themselves as an excellent live band, with a phenomenal front man in 23-year-old guitarist/vocalist Matt Long, who plays with a real passion for British Blues.

Catfish EMN-180406-070925001

The band crashed onto the blues scene in January 2015, with their debut album ‘So Many Roads’ going straight in at no 1 in the IBBA blues airplay charts.

They received two nominations in the British Blues Awards 2015 , taking third in Emerging Artist, and followed this with three in 2016, taking first in keyboards and third in Young Artist.

Their second album ‘Broken Man’ reached no 1 in the IBBA blues airplay charts in March 2017 and was the IBBA Album of the year.

They have just completed a tour of Holland and Spain and have a schedule taking in all the major UK Blues venues and festivals, having already appeared at Bluesfest at the 02, Cambridge Rock Festival, The Great British Rock and Blue Festivals in Colne and Skegness.

They have also been invited to play in the USA later this year.

The Holton le Moor gig starts at 4.30pm; door charge £8.